Iranian top diplomat calls for unblocking Afghanistan’s financial assets

TEHRAN, December 19. /TASS/. Iran calls on the international community to unblock Afghanistan’s financial assets, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday at the 17th extraordinary session of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

"It is necessary to release Afghanistan’s assets," the press service of the Iranian foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the Iranian top diplomat, Afghanistan’s people "are in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistance." "The formation of a financial fund among the Muslim states seems necessary to realize this objective," he said. "Muslim states should encourage the ruling establishment in Afghanistan and all parties to form an inclusive government."

Participants in Sunday’s OIC session set up a humanitarian fund of assistance to Afghanistan and called for the coordinated efforts of the international community to settle the Afghan crisis.

The IOC meeting in Islamabad was attended by foreign ministers and high-ranking diplomats of 57 OIC member states, representatives from the United Nations, international financial institutions, regional organizations, as well as special envoys from Russia, the United States, China and other countries. The meeting yielded a joint statement where the participants expressed their preparedness to continue to offer humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. OIC Under-Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet was appointed the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan.