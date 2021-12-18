Russian businessman Klyushin extradited to US - Swiss authorities

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Switzerland delivered Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said.

"Vladislav Klyushin was extradited to the US today. He was transferred in Zurich to US police officers, who escorted him to a flight to the United States," the Office said.

The Russian businessman was detained on March 21 of this year in the airport of the city of Sion, where he arrived together with his family, Le Matin Dimanche news outlet reported earlier. Klyushin is charged with alleged hacking against US multinational companies, according to the newspaper.

In August 2021, the Federal Office of Justice rejected Russia’s request for Klyushin’s extradition to Russia.