Way to further work on documents is open at talks on Iran nuclear deal — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, December 17. /TASS/. Participants in the Vienna talks on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal have cleared the way for editing the existing documents, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS, commenting on the results of the seventh round of talks.

"Now, the way is clear for intensive work on editing the documents that are on the negotiating table. This is the key result, I think," he stressed.

According to the Russian diplomat, participants in the talks have got somewhat used to each other. "I think we and the Western participants have begun to understand better which steps would be right to be made next," he added.