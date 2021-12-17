Polish army confirms soldier goes missing on eastern border

WARSAW, December 17. /TASS/. The Polish Armed Forces have confirmed that a soldier has gone missing on the country’s eastern border but have ruled out the possibility of his fleeing to Belarus, according to the message by the 16th Mechanised Division released on Twitter on Friday.

"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the afternoon, a soldier of the 11th Artillery Regiment was confirmed as missing while performing his official duties in the vicinity of Narewka, Siemianowka, and Lake Siemianowskiego," the statement reads.

The statement also mentions that a large-scale, intensive search operation was immediately undertaken, involving soldiers and all services operating at the border. The search is being continued.

"We do not confirm the information reported in some media outlets that the soldier fled to Belarus. Actions are being taken to clarify the circumstances of the incident," the division specified.