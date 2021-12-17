Afghan government appoints new permanent representative to UN

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. The Afghan government has appointed its new Permanent Representative to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, who will replace Ghulam Isaczai, according to a letter released by Afghanistan’s mission on Twitter.

"The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations in New York would like to inform that Mr. Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Minister Counsellor, has assumed the leadership of the Mission in the capacity of Charge d’Affaires. The Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to the UN will continue its efforts to work closely with all Member States and UN authorities to address the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," the letter reads.

On Wednesday, Former Afghanistan’s Envoy Ghulam Isaczai relinquished his position. As the Foreign Policy magazine reported "there [was] no government in Afghanistan for him to represent at the UN".

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. In early September, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.