Eastern Partnership has no cementing force any longer — Russia’s EU ambassador

MOSCOW, December 16./TASS/. The Eastern Partnership has no ‘cementing force’ any longer, Russian EU Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"I can say that the coordination of this final document [of the Eastern Partnership summit] went with difficulties. And it is clear that the cementing force that the Eastern Partnership could initially present for the focus states is no longer here," Chizhov said.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative of the European Union and six partners - Azerbaijan Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. In June 2021, Minsk said it was suspending its participation over the EU sanctions imposed against it and the freezing of European programs aimed at the development of cooperation with the republic.