Zelensky writes article about stripping oligarchs of political clout in 2022

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to focus next year on limiting the clout of wealthy businessmen and getting more people vaccinated.

"In May 2022, the clearest yet red line will appear for those who have believed since the 1990s that the state is their personal property," he said in an article published by the Novoye Vremya newspaper. "An anti-oligarch law will take effect."

"That’ll be the most powerful move to bring economic and political relations in Ukraine out of the shadows," he went on to say.

The law is a done deal and can’t be reversed, he said.

"You can join forces in business, but no one will any longer forgive you any conspiracies and schemes to double-cross the state," Zelensky wrote. "And no longer will you be able to buy politicians to grab economic benefits for yourself."

Other goals include the continuation of the vaccination campaign and judicial and infrastructure reforms, he said.

"Only a full course of jabs for the vast majority of people is a condition for forgetting about quarantine," the president wrote.