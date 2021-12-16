Mongolian president urges to expand investment cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh has urged to substantially expand the trade and investment cooperation between Russia and Mongolia.

"We consider it necessary to substantially expand the trade, economic and investment cooperation, bring it to a new level," he told a press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. "During the visit our country expressed the interest in actively developing mutually beneficial cooperation and invited Russian partners to participate in infrastructure, railways, energy and other projects," the Mongolian leader added.

The Mongolian side is satisfied with the promotion of the project on the trade and economic corridor between Russia, Mongolia and China, he noted.