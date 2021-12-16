President Zelensky argues Russia pushed Ukraine towards NATO

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky argues that it was Russia that pushed Ukraine towards NATO in pursuit of full-fledged membership of the alliance.

"I believe that in principle after 2014, when the war began, Russia pushed Ukraine towards NATO," Zelensky told a news briefing after a meeting with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine had seen itself as a NATO member for many years. He acknowledged that in the past Ukrainian society was split over the issue of NATO membership.

"Fifty percent believed that it is a very important alliance for the Ukrainians, while 50% argued that ‘we are good neighbors, so there was no reason to seek full membership’. But the most active stage of that wish and the highest percentage of people who support the idea of Ukraine’s membership of NATO followed the beginning of the war in 2014," he said.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament voted for amendments to the Constitution asserting the country’s NATO aspirations as an "irreversible Euro-Atlantic course." The country’s new military doctrine, adopted in 2015, sets a task of achieving full compatibility of the Ukrainian armed forces with the NATO armies. Currently, Kiev enjoys the status of NATO’s enhanced opportunities partner.

After the government coup in Ukraine in February 2014 and the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich the East of the country with its mostly Russian-speaking population saw mass protests. The authorities in Kiev reacted in the middle of April with a military operation in Donbass. Massive artillery bombardments and air bombing raids against residential areas caused a humanitarian disaster in the region. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, as of January 31, 2021 the armed conflict had left 13,000 people killed and more than 30,000 injured on both sides.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the Donbass conflict was in intra-Ukrainian one, while Russia alongside, the OSCE, Paris and Berlin was a mediator in settling it in accordance with the Minsk agreements. Kiev stubbornly calls Russia a party to the conflict. A number of Western politicians have been making similar statements.