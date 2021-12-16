West sabotages Russian proposals to adapt humanitarian law to peaceful times — MFA

MOSCOW, 16 декабря. /TASS/. Russia believes its attempts to convince the global community to discuss adapting international humanitarian law to peaceful times are being sabotaged, Andrei Krutskikh, Russia’s special presidential representative for international cooperation in the field of information security, who is also director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a conference titled All-Russian Congress of Political Scientists.

"They like telling us, ‘Let's reaffirm the truth that humanitarian conventions apply to cybersecurity," he said. "Yes, they do, at a time of war."

"All attempts by Russia to impose a discussion on how to adapt international humanitarian law to peaceful times and figure out who is responsible for what are, alas, being sabotaged," he went on to say.

The envoy said that at the moment the damage from cyberattacks is not measurable. "If someone dares sends out planes and tanks, that’s an act of aggression," he said. "If someone makes an attack by means of sanctions and cyber strikes, then you can endlessly debate in international courts about whether it was in fact an aggression and how to measure this damage," the diplomat said.

Krutskikh recalled the attack by Israel and the United States on Iranian nuclear sites using the Stuxnet computer virus.

"No one was punished, no discussions were started, but the damage was worth millions as 1,500 nuclear centrifuges were put out of order," he said. "And what if a nuclear explosion had occurred and the wind had blown in the wrong direction? Who could have evaluated the consequences of that cyberattack," he said.