Russia strongly disagrees with German court’s ruling in Berlin murder case

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia strongly disagrees with a German court’s ruling in the murder case of a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity in Berlin in 2019, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We strongly disagree with this conclusion and this wording," he said in response to a question.

On Wednesday, the Berlin High Court handed a life sentence to a Russian citizen charged in the murder of Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. The court accepted the prosecution’s argument that the murder had allegedly been ordered by Russian state agencies. The German Foreign Ministry, in turn, announced the expulsion of two Russian embassy employees.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was deeply disappointed with the German authorities’ decision to expel two Russian diplomats and would retaliate with appropriate measures.