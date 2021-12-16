EU prepares firm position on Russia in case of aggression against Ukraine, says Michel

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union has prepared "a firm and unified position" regarding Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine, President of the European Council Charles Michel told a press conference following the European Partnership summit in Brussels. He added that the leaders of 27 countries of the community are to discuss it at the EU summit on Thursday.

"Talking about Ukraine and developments regarding the militarization along Ukrainian border on the Russian side - we have prepared the position that will be debated tomorrow with the European Council and which is extremely firm and extremely unified and consistent," Michel said.

In turn, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that all the participants of the European Partnership summit expressed "concern about Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s eastern border."

"We are calling on Russia to deescalate and refrain from any further aggressive acts. We assured Ukraine of our steadfast support and commitment to its sovereignty and territorial integrity and there should indeed be no doubt: the European Union will respond firmly against any further aggression of Ukraine," she said.

Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the EU summit on December 16 in Brussels. As part of the discussion of the situation in Ukraine, the leaders of 27 countries will take a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months, which were related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the Ukrainian settlement, a source in the delegation of one of the countries of the community in the European Council told TASS.

Western countries and the Kiev regime have been spreading allegations lately about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these speculations as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tension. He did not rule out the probability of provocations to justify such allegations and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine through military means would have serious consequences.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative of the European Union and six Eastern European partners, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Belarus suspended its participation in June 2021 following EU sanctions and the freezing of European cooperation programs. The Eastern Partnership summit was held in Brussels on December 15, 2021.