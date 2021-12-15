Nord Stream 2 was not on the agenda of Eastern Partnership summit - Finnish Prime Minister

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The participants of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels did not discuss Nord Stream 2, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters after the meeting.

"We did not discuss the Nord Stream 2," she said responding to a question of whether the participants discussed a possibility that the project would not be implemented.

Marin also said that the sanctions regarding Russia had not been discussed either.

"We did not discuss sanctions on that concrete level but we discussed, of course, overall the situation in Ukraine, which worries us a lot and we have to be prepared to different kinds of possibilities on that region," the Finnish Prime Minister said.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should be registered as an independent transport operator - the Federal grid agency is to issue certification by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit commercial gas pumping, but if it starts before the registration is finalized the operator will be fined. This registration is obligatory for meeting the norms of the EU Gas Directive.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative of the European Union and six Eastern European partners, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Belarus suspended its participation in June 2021 following EU sanctions and the freezing of European cooperation programs.