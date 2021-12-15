White House, Kremlin officials discussed situation around Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the situation around Ukraine, the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Yuriy Ushakov to follow up on the December 7 call between President Biden and President Putin," the White House said in a statement. "Mr. Sullivan reiterated our strong concerns about the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine and emphasized that the United States will continue to coordinate closely with our European allies and partners as we seek to address security and strategic matters through diplomacy."

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will consult with NATO Allies in Brussels on December 16 to develop a coordinated approach, the statement also said.

Donfried is on foreign trip visiting Moscow, Kiev and Brussels. Ushakov said earlier on Wednesday that Russia gave Donfried a package of proposals for security guarantees that Moscow is demanding from the US and NATO. It’s planned that the assistant secretary of state will wrap up her trip in Brussels on Thursday.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.

The Kremlin spokesman also assured that Russia was making every effort to help Ukraine resolve the conflict in Donbass in line with the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements.