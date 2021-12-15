Biden hopes for further personal contacts with Putin shortly

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden expects further personal contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the foreseeable future, he said at a White House press briefing, answering a question from TASS.

A TASS reporter asked Biden whether he plans an in-person meeting with Putin in the nearest future and whether he believes that a new Russia-US summit is necessary.

"We will be talking at length," Biden said.

On December 7, the two presidents had a video conference that lasted for about two hours. The main focus was given to the situation around Ukraine; besides, the leaders discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity, and the Iran nuclear deal.