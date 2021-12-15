Russian, Chinese leaders to promote idea of holding UN Security Council summit in 2022

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping addressed the idea of holding a summit of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, aiming to ensure that it would take place in 2022, Aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov stated on Wednesday following the talks.

"[The sides] discussed Russia’s idea to prepare and hold a summit of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members. Both leaders consider this idea extremely useful and will work towards its implementation next year," the Kremlin aide noted.

According to Ushakov, the leaders agreed that "permanent contacts would be maintained, as before," through the ministries of foreign affairs.

Furthermore, Putin and Xi Jinping have evaluated bilateral cooperation between the countries. "The President of China noted that cooperation relating to global issues is developing very successfully and Russian-Chinese contacts remain a stabilizing factor in foreign affairs," the Kremlin aide concluded.