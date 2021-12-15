Germany should try to find understanding with Russia within EU policy, new chancellor says

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. Germany is ready for constructive dialogue with Russia and should try to reach an understanding in relations with Moscow, but within the framework of shared EU foreign policy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday during his first government address at the Bundestag.

"Simultaneously, we are ready for constructive dialogue. Given our history, this also involves the relations of our country with Russia. It is us who should be ready to more and more often strive towards finding an understanding, to try and break out of the spiral of escalation, as has been the case for some time within framework of the Normandy process," he said.

"However, this shouldn’t be incorrectly perceived as Germany’s eastern policy. In a united Europe, its eastern policy should only be European," the chancellor added.

The chancellor also said the West was seriously concerned over the situation on the Ukrainian border. According to him, this issue will be raised at the EU summit. "It is important for us to have the same position with our partners in the EU and overseas," he noted. The chancellor added that "a high price will be paid for any violation of borders."

Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.