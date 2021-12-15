Only dialogue with Donbass residents can help resolve conflict, DPR head says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. It is only possible to resolve the conflict in Donbass through a direct dialogue with the region’s residents, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It is the height of cynicism that the residents of Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol and Kiev are trying to decide the future of the residents of Donetsk and Lugansk. Another important thing is that it runs counter to the Minsk Agreements. The Minsk Agreements specify the details of a constitutional reform that should be agreed with us, the representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk," he pointed out.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier did not rule out a referendum on the Donbass issue, which would particularly be aimed at ending to the war in the region. However, head of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), in turn, stressed that the residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) would only be able to participate in such a vote if they travel to the Kiev-controlled territory.