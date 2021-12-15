France, Russia support confidence-building measures between Armenia, Azerbaijan

PARIS, December 15. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two states would support steps aimed at strengthening mutual trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the French president’s administration said in a statement.

"While considering the issue of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the head of the French state discussed with President Putin efforts made by Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, the United States and France), intended to assist confidence-building measures, including in the humanitarian sphere," the Elysee Palace said in a statement to comment on the results of the Putin-Macron phone talk on Tuesday.

The presidents of Russia and France confirmed their readiness "to use their clout to ensure the soonest adoption of such measures".