Baku makes efforts to minimize risks of new war in South Caucasus — Aliyev

BAKU, December 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijan makes efforts in order to minimize the risk of any new war in the South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev said at a press conference in the wake of his talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"Azerbaijan is committed to peace. The main goal of our efforts is to minimize the risk of any war in the region. The best wat to achieve it is to open the communications, to establish an active dialogue, and to learn again how to be neighbors," Aliyev said.

According to the president, Azerbaijan is open for activities in this field.

"I believe that, if Armenia exerts good will, we can begin working on a peace treaty between the two countries," the Azerbaijani leader added.