London to take hardline stance in NATO over security guarantees — envoy

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The British side will take the toughest stance in NATO over mutual security guarantees, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"The UK will take one of the most extreme positions without a doubt - sharp, confrontational ones. <...> Its stance will be one of the toughest," he said responding to a question on the matter.

According to the Russian envoy, the British stance will be forged within NATO. "I believe, <...> there are various directions here: apparently, there will be a separate conversation with the Americans and another one within NATO. It will be very challenging within NATO. Eastern Europeans <...> will thwart this conversation with Russia: this is NATO policy, and allegedly no one can change it. It is such a deadlock, it is very dangerous and leads to exacerbating the confrontation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to launch substantive talks in order to provide Russia with "reliable and long-term security guarantees." In its dialogue with Washington and US allies, Moscow will insist "on the development of specific agreements" that would rule out NATO’s further eastward expansion and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten Russia in the immediate vicinity of its territory, the president emphasized. He specified that what Russia "needs is legal guarantees because our Western colleagues failed to implement the obligations they had made verbally."

Later, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow would draw up a comprehensive proposal on legal guarantees of security by the next round of its strategic stability dialogue with the US.