Vetoed UN Security Council resolution undermined climate agreements — Indian envoy

NEW DELHI, December 14. /TASS/. The draft UN Security Council resolution, proposed by Ireland and Niger and vetoed by Russia, undermined the hard-won agreements, achieved during the Glasgow climate conference, Indian Permanent Representative to the UN T.S. Tirumurti tweeted Tuesday.

"Today, India voted against a UNSC draft resolution that attempted to securitize climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow," he tweeted.

According to Tirumurti, the proposed resolution that binds together issues of climate change and security will not help in resolving regional conflicts. "There is no real requirement for this resolution. Viewing conflicts through the prism of climate change is misleading," the Indian diplomat said in explaining the vote, noting that India remains committed to fighting climate problems.

On Monday, Russia vetoed the resolution on climate, proposed by Ireland and Niger. Russia and India voted against the draft resolution, while China abstained. According to the statement made by the Russian mission to the UN, the document proposed a one-sided approach - through the climate perspective - to conflicts and threats to international peace and security, ignoring all other aspects of the situations in the countries in conflict or underdeveloped countries.

In early November, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference took place in Glasgow. It adopted a statement, in which countries undertake the obligation to ramp up their efforts to achieve the "phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, while providing targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable in line with national circumstances". Unabated coal is the type used in coal power plants, not equipped with carbon dioxide capture and storage technologies.

The countries also negotiated the rules of implementation of Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. It outlines specific mechanisms of carbon emissions regulations and the carbon crediting mechanism.