Eastern Partnership summit to signal solidarity with Kiev — German government source

BERLIN, December 14. /TASS/. The Eastern Partnership summit due to be held on December 16 is expected to give a clear signal of solidarity with Ukraine, a source in the German government said on Tuesday.

According to the source, participants in the summit will give to understand that serious measures will follow if there are violations of Ukraine’s borders. They will also voice support for further pressure on Belarus in the light of the political situation in that country and amid the migration crisis at the European Union’s eastern borders.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative of the European Union and six Eastern European partners, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Belarus suspended its participation in June 2021 following EU sanctions and the freezing of European cooperation programs.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Western nations had launched an information campaign seeking to picture Russia as a threat to the process of settling the conflict in Donbass. He did not rule out that this campaign was geared to disguise Kiev’s aggressive plans. Apart from that, he said that "it is absolutely wrong" to interpret any movements of troops in Russia as an indication of Moscow’s aggressive plans.