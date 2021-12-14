Ukraine’s foreign policy strategy abolishes non-bloc status — foreign minister

KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s newly-approved foreign policy strategy puts an end to the country’s non-bloc status and proclaims NATO and EU membership as its key goals, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Tuesday while presenting the country’s foreign policy priorities.

"The strategy makes multi-vector, non-bloc policies a thing of the past," he said.

Kuleba described Ukraine’s course towards obtaining full-scale membership of the EU and NATO as one of the strategy’s six key guidelines.

Among the main vectors of Ukraine’s foreign policy Kuleba mentioned what he described as "resistance to Russian aggression and efforts to bring Russia to justice for crimes against Ukraine."

Ukraine’s other key foreign policy tasks, Kuleba said, are measures to ensure state sovereignty, regain territorial integrity, promote Ukrainian export and foreign investment, protection of Ukrainians’ rights abroad and assertion of the country’s positive image in the world.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council adopted a foreign policy strategy on July 30. Kuleba then said it was a historic event. He stressed that the country had for the first time formulated a clear and meaningful foreign policy strategy. President Vladimir Zelensky approved the strategy on August 26.