EU imposes sanctions on Russian individuals allegedly connected to PMC Wagner

BRUSSELS, December 13. /TASS/. The EU has imposed restrictive measures against eight individuals and three entities from Russia allegedly connected to the private military entity Wagner Group for their actions in Ukraine, Syria, and Libya, Official Journal of the EU published the relevant legal acts on Monday.

As the document reads, "the measures target the Wagner group itself, and eight individuals and three entities connected to it."

According to the Council of the European Union, the Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world. "The individuals listed by the EU are involved in serious human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings, or in destabilizing activities in some of the countries they operate in, including Libya, Syria, Ukraine (Donbas) and the Central African Republic. The group is also spreading its malign influence elsewhere, notably in the Sahel region. For these reasons the group constitutes a threat for the people in the countries were they are present, the wider region and for the European Union," the document says.

The restrictive measures imposed today were agreed under four different sanctions regimes: the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, and sanctions regimes relating to the situation in Libya, Syria and Ukraine. "The listed individuals and entities will now be subject to an asset freeze in the EU. In addition, listed individuals will be subject to a travel ban to the EU. Moreover, persons and entities in the EU will be prohibited from making funds available, either directly or indirectly, to those listed," the Council concluded.