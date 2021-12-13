Lukashenko says West’s non-recognition of his legitimacy ‘a matter of taste’

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed he is not concerned over Western statements regarding the non-recognition of his legitimacy as the head of the republic.

"I’m not asking anyone (outside Belarus - TASS) to recognize my legitimacy," he said in an interview for Turkey’s TRT, partially published by BelTA Monday. "Neither Belarus, nor Turkey needs recognition from other states. It is enough that my people, who elected me, consider me legitimate, and that Belarus today has a president, legitimate under the Constitution of the republic," Lukashenko said.

He called the position of the West "a matter of taste."

"If they like this position, they can stick to it," the Belarusian leader said.

On August 9, 2020, Belarus held presidential elections; according to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko came first, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who refused to recognize the outcome and left the country. After the announcement of the election outcome, protests sparked across the country, initially leading to clashes with the police.

The West refused to recognize the election outcome and called Minsk’s thwarting of protests excessively brutal. This resulted in EU adopting five sanctions packages against Belarusian officials and a number of companies. The US, Canada and the UK also imposed sanctions of their own.