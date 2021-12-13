Transnistrian leader considers Moscow guarantor of security on Dniester

CHISINAU, December 13. /TASS/. Transnistrian authorities consider Russia a guarantor of security on the Dniester, a friend and partner, the incumbent head of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, who won last Sunday's presidential election, said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

"Russia was, is, and I am sure, will remain for us a friend, a partner, a guarantor of peace and security. Transnistria did not separate from the Russian world, it remains an integral part. We are grateful to Russia for any type of support and assistance, we often seek assistance from our Russian colleagues, and they never remain deaf to our appeals," Krasnoselsky said.

"We are grateful for direct contacts, for the support of compatriots living in Transnistria, and most importantly, for ensuring peace on Transnistrian soil, which has been reliably guarded by Russian peacekeepers for thirty years. It should be noted that by creating favorable living conditions in Transnistria, we are doing this, including for hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens," he noted.

According to the preliminary data announced on Monday by Transnistria’s Central Election Commission, Krasnoselsky was re-elected for a second term. He received 79.4% of the vote, whereas his opponent, lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature, Sergey Pynzar, secured 11.8% of the vote, another 8.8% of ballots were declared invalid. The turnout was 35.2%.