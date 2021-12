BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. Talks with Russia are important for the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, Germany’s new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with the ZDF television channel.

According to the German top diplomat, Ukraine’s sovereignty is the basis for any actions of the European Union. "The door for talks is open always and at any time," she said, adding that it is important to get back to the negotiating table with Russia, in the Normandy format if possible.