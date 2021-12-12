Russian lawmakers report no violations during presidential polls in Transnistria

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers, who were invited to visit polling stations at the presidential elections during their working trip to Transnistria, registered no violations, Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the committee for the affairs of the CIS, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), told TASS on Sunday.

"My colleagues, four lawmakers, who went to Trasnnistria to meet with compatriots, called me today. They visited ten percent of polling stations. Everything is all right there," he said.

In his words, the voter turnout was low. "But there were no violations," he added.

Chairperson of Transnistria’s Central Election Commission Elena Gorodetskaya said earlier that the elections were recognized as valid.

Two candidates, incumbent President Vadim Krasnoselsky and lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature Sergey Pynzar, are vying for the office. Preliminary results of the elections will be announced on Monday.