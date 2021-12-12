Voting at Sunday’s presidential polls in Transnistria over

CHISINAU, December 12. /TASS/. The voting at Sunday’s presidential elections in Transnistria is over, chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Elena Gorodetskaya said.

"All polling stations closed at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time). Election commission have begun to count votes," she said, adding that the voter turnout at 18:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time) was 136,366.

Two candidates, incumbent President Vadim Krasnoselsky and lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature Sergey Pynzar, are vying for the office.

The Central Election Commission plans to announce the first results of the voting on December 13.