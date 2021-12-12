US prepared to take steps in case of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine - top diplomat

NEW YORK, December 12. /TASS/. The United States is prepared to take various measures against Russia in case of its hypothetical aggression against Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with NBC on Sunday.

"What the President [of US Joe Biden] made very clear to President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin, what I’ve made very clear to Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, my counterpart, is that we are looking at and we are prepared to take the kinds of steps we’ve refrained from taking in the past that would have massive consequences for Russia," he said, providing no evidence of Russia’s alleged aggressive behavior against Ukraine.

According to the US top diplomat, at their meeting in Liverpool the Group of Seven foreign ministers demonstrated resoluteness "in their determination to stand against Russian aggression." "We’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Recently, Western countries and Ukraine have been speaking about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed such statements as hollow and groundless tension-fanning. He stressed that Russia is a threat to no one but did not rule out possible provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences. According to Peskov, Moscow is committed to the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements and spares no effort to help Kiev settle the conflict in Donbass.