US, German top diplomats discuss situation between Russia, Ukraine, State Department says

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Germany’s new Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock discussed the situation between Russia and Germany on Friday at a meeting in Liverpool, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price reported. Their conversation took place before the G7 foreign ministers meeting which will be held there December 11-12.

"Today, [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken met with German Foreign Minister [Annalena] Baerbock at the G7 to discuss Russian aggression toward Ukraine, climate cooperation, and priorities for Germany’s 2022 G7 presidency," he wrote on Twitter.

Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" on Ukrainian territory are being made increasingly more often. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an empty and groundless inflation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone. At the same time, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations in order to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine by force would have the most serious consequences.