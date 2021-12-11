US seeks Germany’s cooperation on measures against Russia, Department of Treasury says

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. The US government is interested in partnering with Germany on the issue of economic measures against Moscow in case of Russian aggression with regards to Ukraine, according to a press release of the US Department of the Treasury made public on Friday following talks between Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Germany’s new Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

"Secretary Yellen also reiterated President Biden’s concern over Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine, and expressed her interest in partnering with Germany on contingencies that could be rapidly deployed to impose severe costs on Russia’s economy," the statement said.

During the conversation, the US official also congratulated the German minister on his appointment and welcomed Germany’s upcoming G7 Presidency. "They discussed priorities for the forthcoming G7 year," the Department of the Treasury added.

Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" on Ukrainian territory are being made increasingly more often. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an empty and groundless inflation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone. At the same time, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations in order to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine by force would have the most serious consequences.

Earlier, Washington repeatedly stated that the US and its allies were ready to respond with decisive economic measures in case of Russian aggression against Ukraine.