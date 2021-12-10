Biden did not suggest Kiev hold direct talks with Donbass, Zelensky says

KIEV, December 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky did not propose that the Ukrainian president should hold direct talks with the Donbass republics - the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Zelensky said in a televised interview with 1+1 channel on Friday.

"No, he (Biden - TASS) did not propose it to me. But I will tell you frankly, it was not brought up in principle, and if, for example, you take [French President] Emmanuel Macron’s opinion, he constantly confirms that it is necessary to do everything so that Ukraine is not left alone with the separatists," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 22 said in reply to Zelensky’s proposal for a personal meeting that if the problems of Donbass were to be discussed, the Ukrainian leadership should meet with the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics in the first place. Putin believes this should be the first step to be taken towards a settlement in Donbass, while discussions on these issues with any third parties, including Russia, might follow only afterwards. He stressed that he would be prepared to receive Zelensky in Moscow at any convenient moment, if the development of bilateral relations was to be considered.

Moscow has reiterated that the conflict in Donbass is intra-Ukrainian, while Russia acts as a mediator in its settlement within the framework of the Minsk agreements, as well as the OSCE, France, and Germany.