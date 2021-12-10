Ukraine’s Zelensky says he does not rule out direct talks with Russian president

KIEV, December 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky does not rule out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said in a televised interview with 1+1 channel on Friday.

"I do not rule out, and in this I also have support, I do not rule out a separate format and direct talks with the Russian president. I see support for this from our European partners and from the United States as well," Zelensky said, commenting on his phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, held on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held two hours of talks on a video call on December 7, with the Ukraine crisis dominating them. Commenting on the talks, Zelensky spoke about the importance of the US president’s personal role in resolving the Donbass conflict. Kiev reiterated earlier that it was planning to involve the US in the settlement in eastern Ukraine. In the meantime, Moscow indicated that Russia considers it crucial to use the US influence on Kiev.

Last May, Zelensky said that he was prepared for a dialogue with Putin, adding that his office had begun negotiations on the issue of organizing such a meeting. Peskov later confirmed that contacts between the two countries were underway, but the process was "tough-going." The Russian president on April 22 said in reply to Zelensky’s proposal for a personal meeting that if the problems of Donbass were to be discussed, the Ukrainian leadership should meet with the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics in the first place. Putin believes this should be the first step to be taken towards a settlement in Donbass, while discussions on these issues with any third parties, including Russia, might follow only afterwards.

Moscow has reiterated that the conflict in Donbass is an intra-Ukrainian conflict, while Russia acts as a mediator in its settlement in accordance with the Minsk agreements, as well as the OSCE, France, and Germany.