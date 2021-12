KIEV, December 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has pledged that the Ukrainian side will take part in all talks related to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday, commenting on his telephone talks with US President Joe Biden.

"During the talks, Biden pledged that the Ukrainian side will take part in any talks in any format when Ukraine is discussed, even if it is a meeting of NATO or EU countries," he said in an interview with the 1+1 television channel.