US investments in confrontation between Ukraine and Russian strongly exceed $60 mln — MFA

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Washington's investments in the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia is incomparable with the amount of $60 mln voiced by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"Firstly, do not believe this figure. Personally, I would not voice any numbers, but the volume of investments in the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, the American side is making via various channels, cannot be compared with the amount of $60 million. Meanwhile the needs and appetites of Kiev are growing. This is also visible in all areas," the diplomat said. He was commenting on reports that the US authorities have approved a military aid package for Ukraine to the tune of $60 million and this week Washington is going to send the last shipment, which includes small arms and ammunition.

"Our American colleagues, in an attempt to position themselves as a defender of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, completely forget that strengthening the security of one state should not be carried out at the expense of strengthening the security of other states. This is the basis of community life in the European space. This has been repeatedly fixed in OSCE documents, partial quotation of which, like everything else, has become the norm for the United States and other states of the Western camp," Ryabkov noted.

In accordance with its approved aid package to Ukraine, the United States delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 180 missiles to the ex-Soviet republic in October. Washington has earmarked $2.5 billion for the Ukrainian army’s support since 2014. In 2021, Washington allocated over $450 million in assistance to Ukraine for security purposes.