MH-17 disaster ruined Russian-Ukrainian relations — Russian Nobel laureate

HELSINKI, December 10. /TASS/. The editor-in-chief of the Russian daily Novaya Gazeta, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov believes that the MH17 disaster ruined Russia-Ukraine relations and there is no understanding at the moment if it will be possible to mend them in the future. He expressed this opinion in his Nobel lecture at the award ceremony in Oslo on Friday. The event was telecast on the award’s website live.

"Hybrid war and the tragic, outrageous and criminal MH17 affair ruined Russia-Ukraine relations and I have no idea whether future generations will be able to mend them. The more so, since in the geo-politicians’ deranged minds a war between Russia and Ukraine has stopped to look impossible," Muratov said.

The editor-in-chief of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa were awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace".