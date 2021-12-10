US needs to put on hold ‘absurd’ demands for Russian diplomatic missions — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The US needs to put on hold its demands for Russian diplomatic offices in order to enable talks on diplomatic representation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We could set up consultations before the end of December if we get some feedback from the US," Ryabkov said at an online news conference. "It’s important to find a way to make real progress and come back from these consultations with at least some outcome for a start."

"At least the implementation of these absurd demands, which were made by the US side, needs to be put on ice," he went on to say.

The US sometimes agrees with Russia on minor issues but wouldn’t budge on key matters such as resuming regular visa services for Russian nationals and rotation of Russian diplomats, he said.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on November 18 said that representatives of the two countries held consultations in Vienna to discuss the work of diplomatic missions including visas and seized property.

The ambassador said 27 Russian diplomats would be forced to leave the US in January and as many would leave in June. The move would separate their families, he said. The next round of talks on visa issues is scheduled for this month.