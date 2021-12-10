Missile crisis in Europe to be avoided — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. A missile crisis in Europe should be prevented and no deployment of small and medium range missiles there is acceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the online briefing on Friday.

"A new missile crisis in Europe should be avoided, before it is too late. Appearance of small and medium range missiles on these territories is unacceptable. This is the direct way to boost confrontation," the official said.

Deployment of US Tomahawk missiles in Europe will certainly be a challenge for Russia’s security. "I cannot understand why the US and their allies in Europe follow this path. They do not bolster their security," the diplomat added.