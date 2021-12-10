Washington’s unfriendly policy creates toxic atmosphere in relations — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Washington’s unfriendly actions, which are the cause of the toxic atmosphere in Russia-US relations, hinder efforts to establish a professional dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at an online briefing on Friday.

He emphasized that Moscow was not to blame for the unhealthy situation in Russia-US relations. "It must be said that the situation is unhealthy in Russia-US relations. It’s not Russia’ fault that a lot of irritants have piled up," the deputy foreign minister noted.

"The US administration continues to pursue an openly unfriendly policy, introducing sanctions, bringing unfounded accusations against us and taking other steps that cause concern. All this creates quite a toxic atmosphere in Russia-US relations and hinders efforts to establish a calm and professional dialogue," he pointed out.

Ryabkov stressed that at the same time, mechanisms of consultations on strategic stability and cybersecurity had been set up in the previous months based on the agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States at their June 16 meeting in Geneva. The senior diplomat added that those issues were also touched upon in a video call between Putin and Biden on December 7.