Taiwan accuses Beijing of exerting pressure on Nicaragua

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, December 10. /TASS/. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has accused Chinese authorities of exerting pressure on Nicaragua, after the latter severed diplomatic ties with the island to switch its allegiance to China, the statement published on the ministry’s website on Friday.

"The Taiwanese administration condemns Beijing's pressure on yet another of its allies to change its position on the island and further isolate Taiwan from the international community," the statement said.

On Thursday, Nicaragua’s foreign ministry announced that the republic broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognized Chinese authorities as the only legitimate government of China.

On December 10 in Tianjin, China and Nicaragua signed the Joint Communique on the "Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua." As the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicates, the two governments decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signing the document.·

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.