Diplomat slams Ukraine for using taxpayer cash for weapons to kill own citizens in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Kiev uses weapons that it purchases from Western countries through Ukrainian citizens’ tax revenues to kill civilians on its own territory instead of ensuring national security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a live broadcast on TV Channel One on Friday.

"Instead of implementing a peace plan, a plan that is by no means peaceful is being carried out: delivering armaments, foisting a debt burden and concluding seemingly legal financial contracts for the purchase of armaments, with the Ukrainian taxpayer being left to pay the hefty bill. However, instead of paying for their national security, they pay for the killings of civilians on their own territory, their brothers are killed from these weapons," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

As the spokeswoman recalled, the United States hoped that Ukraine would use the armaments it purchased for ensuring its security. "However, simultaneously, the Minsk Agreements exist and everyone has a clear understanding that weapons are being pumped into Ukraine solely in the context of the developments in eastern Ukraine," the spokeswoman stressed.

Complying with the Minsk Accords on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine is the only way out of this predicament, Zakharova pointed out.

"But this is what the Kiev regime does not want and there are great doubts that the Western world is not engaged in hypocrisy when it talks about the preeminence of the Minsk Agreements," the Russian diplomat said.

In accordance with its approved aid package to Ukraine, the United States delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 180 missiles to the ex-Soviet republic in October. Washington has earmarked $2.5 billion for the Ukrainian army’s support since 2014.

In 2021, Washington allocated over $450 million in assistance to Ukraine for security purposes.