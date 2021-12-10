Talks with Macron not yet on Putin’s schedule — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron are not yet on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but a phone call can be arranged quite promptly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It [the conversation], as they say, has not been put on the schedule, but this can happen very quickly when all the impulses and signals come through diplomatic channels. It is not yet on the schedule," the presidential spokesman said in response to a question.

Macron announced earlier that he was planning to discuss the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with Putin in a phone call next week.