Russian technologies helped EAEU boost COVID vaccination rates, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 10. /TASS/. Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states managed to scale up coronavirus vaccination efforts through the use of Russian technologies, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a videoconference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Production of Russia’s vaccine has been successfully mastered in the majority of EAEU states. I would like to stress at the same time that Russia did not merely invest in the creation of manufacturing facilities and new jobs, but also implemented the transfer of cutting-edge biomedical technologies," the head of state noted. "That way, our EAEU partners managed to ramp up the pace of public vaccination thanks to high-performance domestic pharmaceuticals," Putin specified.

"Herd immunity against COVID-19 is climbing throughout the Eurasian space" thanks to the steps undertaken. "This is important in terms of creating conditions for the citizens of our nations to fully resume free movement all across the Union’s territory," the Russian leader emphasized.

"The fight against coronavirus encourages EAEU nations to have a closer partnership in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the realm of medicine, in general," Putin added.