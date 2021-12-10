Reputable Russian political expert banned from entering Moldova, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian political expert Natalya Narochnitskaya, who was flying to Moldova, has been banned from entering the country without explanation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel on Friday.

"Russian scientist and political expert Natalya Narochnitskaya, who was flying to Moldova, was de facto deported by the migration authorities of this country. She was waiting for two hours at night in front of the local border guards, without having any idea what was happening <…>," the Russian diplomat noted. "Let me remind my colleagues in Chisinau that they have chosen democracy, not some Stone Age [policy]. And this entails some obligations," Zakharova insisted.

Narochnitskaya told TASS that she saw political reasons behind her deportation from Moldova amid the upcoming polls in Transnistria and viewed this move as "a jab at Transnistria and Russia."

"I am a doctor of sciences, which heads a non-governmental analytical structure, not a state official. If I attend the elections [in Transnistria], <…> their status will not change in any way, no matter who recognizes them and who does not. This was done on purpose to jab both Transnistria and Russia," the expert mentioned.

Moldova’s border service has not yet commented on the fact that Narochnitskaya was not allowed into the country. No such information has been reported so far, Spokesperson for the Border Police of Moldova Raisa Nowitzki told TASS on Friday.

Natalya Narochnitskaya is a doctor of historical sciences, an expert, specializing in the US, Germany and general issues and trends in international relations.