US discusses plans for further contacts with Russia, NATO on security in Europe — official

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The US authorities are discussing with their partners the possibility of further contacts involving Russian and NATO officials on European security and Moscow’s proposal about security guarantees, a senior US administration official has told reporters.

"In terms of follow-up, this is something that we are actively discussing with our partners. That was the purpose of the conversations that have been happening at NATO, with our Western European partners and then with the Eastern European partners today," the official said during a special telephone briefing when asked whether there would be direct engagement between NATO members and Russia to address the concerns outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his Tuesday’s conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"There are existing formats, including the NATO-Russia Council, where there is a longstanding invitation to the Russians to participate in talks. That invitation very much remains open. And we will continue working through ways to continue engaging diplomatically on this full range of issues," the US administration official added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to start talks to give Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees." Moscow will be insisting in its dialogue with Washington and its allies "on producing concrete agreements" that would rule out NATO’s further eastward expansion or the deployment near Russian territory of weapon systems threatening its security, Putin said. Putin said Russia needed legally binding guarantees because the West had walked back on its previous verbal commitments.