Nicaragua severs diplomatic relations with Taiwan, resumes ties with China

HAVANA, December 10. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua announced that the country was severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan, recognizing the Chinese authorities as the only legitimate government.

"The government of the Chinese People’s Republic is the only legitimate representative of the entire territory of China, while Taiwan is an unalienable part of the Chinese territory," the ministry said in a statement, published by the El 19 Digital governmental portal.

Shortly after, China’s Central Television reported that Beijing and Managua were resuming diplomatic relations.

Taiwan, in turn, announced it was immediately ending all cooperation and aid programs with Nicaragua, closing its embassy in Managua and withdrawing all technical personnel from the country.