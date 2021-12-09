Endless expansion of Washington’s anti-Russian sanctions is pointless — official

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called Washington expanding anti-Russian sanctions "pointless" since Moscow has adapted to such pressure.

"The US policy of unilateral sanctions looks, to put it mildly, strange. At the beginning of December, there were 368 Russian citizens and 578 organizations in various US restrictions lists. Their endless expansion, in our opinion, is completely pointless, since we have adapted to such pressure, and backlash from it hurts American business," he said.

Ryabkov pointed out that the mutual trade between Russia and the United States is growing - over the three quarters of 2021, the volume increased by 48% compared to the same period in 2020, and Russian exports increased by 66%.

"We support peaceful coexistence. We do not want confrontation," he concluded.