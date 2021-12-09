Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal were constructive, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, December 9. /TASS/. The meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the five international mediators (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program wrapped up in Vienna, and it was constructive, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organization in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Thursday.

"The Joint Commission meeting has ended. It was rather short and constructive. The participants noted a number of importance common points in their positions, including those regarding the need for a successful and prompt closure to the Vienna talks on the restoration of the JCPOA," Ulyanov said in his Twitter.

Before the meeting, the Iranian delegation had informal consultations with Russia and China, as well as with the EU coordinator Enrique Mora, who manages the indirect talks between Iran and the US.

The seventh round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal and withdrawal of US sanctions started on November 29 and was suspended on December 3, when European representatives returned to their countries for additional consultations before continuing the dialogue. During the Vienna talks, Tehran presented the draft agreement on restoration of the Nuclear Deal, comprised of two components: the withdrawal of US sanctions and the matters of the Iranian nuclear program. The US delegation does not participate in talks with Iran and Joint Commission meetings, but is present in Vienna for separate consultations with other members of the Iran Nuclear Deal.